Four Seminoles Named to the United Soccer All-Atlantic Region Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminoles are heading into the College Cup for the third straight season with a 17-2-3 record, an ACC Regular Season Championship and an ACC Tournament Championship. Florida State’s success is led by its four United Soccer Coaches All-Region members – Jenna Nighswonger (first team), Cristina Roque (first team), Jody Brown (first team) and Clara Robbins (second team).

Nighswonger has had a career year through 22 games this season. She has a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Roque is having yet another Stellar season in the net for the Seminoles. She has a 12-1-3 record with seven shutouts so far this season. Roque has recorded a career-high 57 saves this season, including a single-game high 10 against No. 2 Virginia. She has a .826 save percentage and a .740 goals-against average. Her .593 career goals-against average is the lowest among active players in the NCAA. Roque was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Brown is having a career year as well, with eight goals, nine assists and 25 points through 22 games. She has been electric on the Offensive end of the field all season, showing off her speed and allowing the Seminole offense to score 62 goals so far this season. Brown has recorded two multi-goal games this season with two goals against both No. 14 Clemson and No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Robbins was a mainstay in the Seminole lineup this fall, playing in and starting all 22 games in the midfield for the Noles. She has five goals and five assists, good for 15 points on the season. Robbins was named to the All-ACC Second Team and earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors once this season.

UP NEXT:

Florida State kicks off the College Cup against North Carolina on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm on ESPNU

Follow Florida State soccer on Twitter (@FSUSoccer), Instagram (@nolesoccer) and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUSoccer) to keep up to date with everything about the Florida State soccer team.