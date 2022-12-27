Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas Picked up by JV

Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas has changed hands.

A joint venture between Century Golf Partners and HKI Americas has taken ownership of the former home of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. The golf club consists of the Cottonwood Valley Course and the TPC of Las Colinas Course. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Century Golf Partners, which is based in Dallas, oversees about 50 golf courses across fifteen states, while HKI America and its Affiliates own 26 courses. The club will be managed under Century Golf Partners’ Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. The owners haven’t announced a capital improvement program, but it is expected to maintain a close working relationship with the adjacent resort.

That’s the Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas, which also changed hands recently. It was picked up by a joint venture back in May. The owners, Trinity Fund Advisors and Partners Group, bought the hotel from Extell Development Company and announced plans to convert the property into a Ritz-Carlton.

They plan to invest more than $55 million in an overhaul of the resort, which is expected to be completed in 2024. Plans include renovating all guest rooms and villas, as well as the pool and spa areas. Reimagining the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, as well as its 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space are also in the plans.

—Maddy Sperling