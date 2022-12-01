Four SAU volleyball student-athletes named CSC Academic All-District

The College Sports Communicators (CSC) recently released its Academic All-District® teams. The accolade recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Southern Arkansas student-athletes receiving recognition were Juniors Landry Rogers and Morgan Schuster as well as sophomores Isla Olivas and Ava Tanner. All four Athletes are now eligible for Academic All-America honors.

An Arlington, Texas native, Schuster was recently named an All-GAC Honorable Mention alongside teammate Rogers. Rogers, a Salado, Texas native, accompanied Schuster on the GAC Leaderboard throughout most of the season, finding representation in the Kills and points categories while the outside hitter, Schuster, occupied the assists stats. The junior setter, Schuster, added another 678 Helpers to her school-record to finish her fourth season with 2802 career assists. Rogers recorded a career season, notching the most kills, total attacks and digs of her three seasons. For more on the duo’s impressive seasons, click here. Schuster maintains a 3.94 grade point average while majoring in Biology: Pre-Health and Rogers boasts a 3.96 GPA majoring in Elementary Education.

Olivas, a Business Administration: International Business major, carries a 4.00 average. The middle hitter’s success in the classroom is accompanied by accomplishments on the court. The Fort Worth, Texas native represents one of four Muleriders to record 100 or more kills in the 2022 season and recorded the most Mulerider blocks with 60.0 on the season.

Tanner maintains a 4.00 grade point average majoring in Business Administration: Financial Planning. The middle hitter from Brock, Texas improved upon her 2021 season by recording more kills, total attacks, service aces, digs and points in her 2022 campaign.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football and Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football and volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed at the links above.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs . The NAIA CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.



















