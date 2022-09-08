Four rising Seattle artists to watch

The Poet: Luther Hughes

Growing up in Skyway, Luther Hughes loved looking out the window, seeing how the sky changed color, how the car’s speed Warped the world. This habit is still serving him today: “What makes me as a poet is my love of observation,” Hughes says. “It gives me real Joy to just watch things happen.”

It can be the smallest thing, like a leaf falling from a tree or his boyfriend making the bed. Or, say, A Shiver in the Leaves, the name of his debut Poetry collection, Publishing Sept. 27. (Hughes will be reading at Elliott Bay Books on Sept. 21. Keep an eye out for the book launch party at Open Books is Sept. 27.)

“Whoever reads this book: Pair it with a nice glass of red wine,” Hughes says. But, he adds: “You might need more than wine while reading it.”

While Hughes describes it as a “fall book” (because of its themes, publication date and dark cover), A Shiver in the Leaves is not your typical curl-up-on-the-couch nature Poetry book about the leaves changing color, but rather an attempt at finding a place away from violent anti-Blackness even as it continues to show up in the city and natural environment ( “crows grieved the sky,” Luther notes at one point). The collection’s eponymous poem revolves around a hanged man, who, Luther says, is likely Black — like him. So he ends the poem by asking:

Who is to say what death is or is not?

He has his limbs, a sky overlooking …

I know he is dead, nothing will change

but still I whisper in his ear,

Breathe. I want you to breathe.

While not a Seattle household name yet, Hughes — whose Poems have appeared in the Paris Review, the Rumpus and the American Poetry Review — is a bit of a Celebrity in the national Poetry scene. He’s amassed a sizable online following with his engaging Twitter threads, in which he Highlights Poems by Black, Latinx and queer and trans Writers or Poems around certain subjects like nature, mental health or love during “Lue’s Poetry Hour,” now a monthly newsletter.

Hughes also founded Shade Literary Arts, a literary organization for queer Writers of color that publishes a biannual journal, and co-hosts the podcast The Poet Salon with Seattle Poets of note Gabrielle Bates and Dujie Tahat. “I just like to love on poets,” Luther says.

And while Hughes himself was recently featured on the pop-culture website Shondaland.com and had a new poem published on Poets.org (the website of the Academy of American Poets), he’s not yet thinking about his next thing. “I’m currently trying not to work on anything. Read books, read poems, digest the life happening around me,” he says. “I think I’m just observing right now.”