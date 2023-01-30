Four realistic targets for the Boston Celtics’ 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are rumored to be looking into potential trade targets in the frontcourt and on the wing ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But given the state of the club’s draft asset collection and the team’s overall tax bill — not a minor issue — it seems unlikely that the Celtics will make a major move to find such players.

And with the best record in the league, that makes a world of sense. But that also isn’t necessarily a reason not to improve the team via trades if the right candidates are available through such a route.

But who are reasonable trade targets given the financial and structural issues the team needs to consider?

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg recently Revealed four such players he thinks make sense for Boston — whether a bigger deal for Jakob Poeltl, something more reserved such as Naz Reid (our favorite), splitting the difference with PJ Washington or a wing like Alec Burks.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear his takes on a recent Episode of “Celtics Post Up”.

