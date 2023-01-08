Four power-play goals not enough for RPI vs. Cornell

TROY — Save for a nearly four-minute surge to open the second period, it was a night of offensive futility for the RPI hockey team.

Although the Engineers were able to electrify the crowd of 2,724 at Houston Field House with three power-play goals to open the second period, the other 56 minutes of the ECAC Matchup with Cornell resulted in minimal shots on goal and even fewer scoring chances as RPI dropped a 6-4 decision Saturday to the No. 18-ranked Big Red.

Amazingly, despite getting just 14 shots on goal for the entire game, RPI managed to score four times on the power play, but five-on-five chances were few and far between.

“Cornell was better than us, tonight, on January 7. They had the puck a lot and by the end, we had defended so much and defended so hard, we were fatigued,” RPI Coach Dave Smith said. “I think we had to fight for ice to defend for so long that we were out of rhythm. That is a really good hockey club and they had our number, especially five-on-five.”

RPI trailed 2-0 after the first period, getting just three shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes but none in the final half of the period, although the Engineers began a five-minute power play with 15 seconds left in the first.

RPI (8-12-1, 3-7-0) Wasted little time in getting back in the game on the power play as Jakob Lee passed the puck to the Cornell net before it hit the skate of a Big Red defender and bounced to Engineers defenseman Jack Agnew. The junior scored 38 seconds into the second to cut the Cornell lead to 2-1.

RPI kept up the pressure on the power play and tied the score when freshman Sutter Muzzatti deflected Max Smolinski’s blast from the point into the net at 2:08 and took the lead when Muzzatti fought off Defenders in front of the net to score on a rebound at 4:10.

“It helped us get back in the game on the power play,” Muzzatti said. “The guys did a good job of getting the puck around. It is nice to see the puck go into the net and hopefully we can get some more and get some wins.”

Playing with a 3-2 lead, RPI’s momentum was short-lived as Cornell (10-5-1, 7-3-0) was awarded a penalty shot 38 seconds after Muzzatti’s second goal when Zach Tupker was tripped after breaking in the clear is a scoring bid to the Engineers’ net.

Tupker skated in on RPI goaltender Jack Watson before Slipping the Puck past him to tie the game at 3.

“I want to stress the importance that these are today’s events, it is not a season, not a month, not even a weekend,” Smith said. “Tonight, Cornell was a better hockey team than us. For us to win tonight, we needed to score four power-play goals, we needed to shut them down on theirs, we needed some timely saves and we needed some things to happen that didn’t happen, one of those is you need a penalty shot save.”





Cornell took the lead for good when Sam Malinski scored at 7:53 as he was coming through the slot unchecked and increased its advantage to 5-3 after Gabriel Seger’s centering pass in front of the RPI crease hit Muzzatti’s stick and went into the net.

“Just tried to block the pass back door and it ended up going in,” Muzzatti said. “It is something you try not to think about a lot, just let it slip your mind and go out and have a good next shift.”

RPI had just one shot on goal in the third until the closing minute, punctuated by Kyle Hallbauer’s power-play goal with three seconds left in the game to conclude the scoring.

“Offensively, it was a tough night,” Hallbauer said. “It is going to take all five guys on the ice working every second of every shift just to get shots on net. We didn’t have many shots five-on-five, no goals. That’s not going to win us any games.”