Four power-play goals not enough for RPI vs. Cornell
TROY — Save for a nearly four-minute surge to open the second period, it was a night of offensive futility for the RPI hockey team.
Although the Engineers were able to electrify the crowd of 2,724 at Houston Field House with three power-play goals to open the second period, the other 56 minutes of the ECAC Matchup with Cornell resulted in minimal shots on goal and even fewer scoring chances as RPI dropped a 6-4 decision Saturday to the No. 18-ranked Big Red.