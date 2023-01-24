Four Pitt Panthers Players Named Top Draft Prospects at Their Positions

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are expected to be well-represented in the 2023 NFL Draft, if these position rankings from the Athletic’s draft expert Dane Brugler are to be believed. Brugler has three Panthers listed as top-15 prospects at their position Entering the real heat of Scouting season in professional football.

Pitt’s starting left tackle from the past three seasons, Carter Warren, was named the No. 11 Offensive tackle prospect. Despite a season-ending injury suffered midway through the year, the 6’6, 321-pound Warren’s decision to return to school for the 2022 season could prove to be a fruitful one if he is picked among the top line of tackle prospects in this draft

.

