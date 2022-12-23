Four Patriot League Football Players Receive AFCA All-America Honors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Four Patriot League football student-athletes collected All-America honors when they were announced by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Thursday.

Holy Cross senior Offensive lineman Nick Olsofka was selected to the AFCA All-America First Team. The three-time All-Patriot League selection received All-America recognition for the first time after helping the Crusaders to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA FCS Championship.

Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat Highlights three Patriot League student-athletes on the second team. DeMorat received All-America honors from the AP and Stats Perform after being selected as the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year for the third time.

Rams’ Graduate student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh and Holy Cross senior defensive back Devin Haskins joined DeMorat on the second team. Saleh is one of 26 football student-athletes in Patriot League history to earn All-League honors four times. Haskins collected First Team All-League honors as a defensive back and on special teams after leading the FCS with four blocked punts.

