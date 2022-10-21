Four Patriot League Football Players Named to Stats Perform FCS Award Watch Lists

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Four Patriot League football student-athletes were added to three separate FCS national Awards watch lists when it was announced by Stats Perform.

Georgetown freshman cornerback Wedner Cadet was named to the 2022 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List. Cadet leads the Patriot League with three interceptions and is among the 25-player watch list for the national freshman of the year in the FCS. This year will be the 12th presentation of the award. Fordham’s Chase Edmonds was the recipient of the award in 2014.

JERRY RICE AWARD WATCH LIST

Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis and Holy Cross junior quarterback Matthew Sluka were added to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Watch list, presented annually to the Offensive player of the year in football’s Division I subdivision. Kokosioulis and Sluka joined Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat, who was named to the watch list in August.

WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST

Lehigh junior linebacker Mike DeNucci was named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award List, given to the DI FCS national defensive player of the year. DeNucci becomes the fourth Patriot League football student-athlete to be named to the watch list, joining Fordham Graduate student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen, Holy Cross senior linebacker Jacob Dobbs and Lafayette senior defensive lineman Malik Hamm.

BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD WATCH LIST

