Four Pairs Go Unbeaten In Pool Play At Alki

SEATTLE — The first day of fall Husky beach volleyball was one the Dawgs would happily use as the model for all future fall days. Perfect weather at Alki Beach and a great showing by the Beach Dawgs, as five teams finished on top of their pools in the Inaugural Alki Pairs Tournament. Based on today’s results, Sunday will have bracket play to determine the champions.

Washington’s lineup Featured returning starters from the 2022 Squad in All-Pac-12 performer Chloe Loreen , Natalie Robinson , Scarlett Dahl , Paloma Bowman and Hannah Yerex . But it also had UW debuts from seven new Beach Dawgs: Teagan DeFalco , Piper Monk-Heidrich , Kendall Mather , Mary Sinclair , Shannon Gormally , Maia Nichols and Reagan Peterson . None of the six Husky pairs had ever competed in a match together before today.

In the Gold Division, both Husky duos went 3-0 in their pools. Chloe Loreen teamed with Teagan DeFalco in pool 1. They had straight set wins over Boise State and Corban pairs, then went to three against Oregon’s Brown/Wetton but prevailed, 21-13, 19-21, 15-10. In the second pool, Natalie Robinson and Piper Monk-Heidrich were 3-0 without dropping a set.

In the Silver division, Scarlett Dahl and Kendall Mather went 3-0 in their pool, as did Paloma Bowman and Mary Sinclair in pool four. Yerex and Gormally went 2-1 in pool five to finish in the top spot based on sets won.

The first matches of bracket play are scheduled for 8:45 am Sunday morning and the Finals are tentatively set for 3 pm

Washington Beach Volleyball

Alki Pairs Tournament

October 8, 2022

Alki Beach

Gold Division

Pool 1

DeFalco/Loreen

Def. Patock/Nichols (BSU) – 21-16, 21-18

Def. Blake/Daviscourt (CU) – 21-9, 21-10

Def. Brown/Wetton (Ore) – 21-13, 19-21, 15-10

Pool 2

Robinson/Monk-Heidrich

Def. Keeling/Dennis (CU) – 21-9, 21-7

Def. Laita/Plevin (Ore) – 21-10, 21-11

Def. Chartier/Land (BSU) – 21-16, 22-20

Silver Division

Pool 3

Dahl/Mather

Def. McAllister/Peterson (Ore) – 21-11, 22-20

Def. Garus/Dimond/O’Neil (BSU) – 21-7, 21-11

Def. Lee/Helle/Baker (Port) – 21-10, 21-7

Pool 4

Bowman/Sinclair

Def. Dumars/Latu (CU) – 21-4, 21-7

Def. Folau/George (Ore) – 18-21, 21-5, 15-5

Def. Anderson/Mejia (BSU) – 21-9, 21-16

Pool 5

Gormally/Yerex

Lost to Rothstein/Tyus (Ore) – 21-17, 19-21, 6-15

Def. Benson/Guerra-Acuna (BSU) – 21-12, 23-21

Def. Henderson/Iloa (CU) – 22-20, 21-12

Pool 6

Nichols/Peterson

Lost to Almanza/Schroeder (Ore) – 12-21, 15-21

Lost to Wolf/Vetter (BSU) – 14-21, 18-21

Lost to McMillian/Bantilan (CU) – 17-21, 19-21