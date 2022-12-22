Four Pac-12 Men’s Soccer stars selected in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

SAN FRANCISCO – Pac-12 Men’s Soccer saw four of its stars selected in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Wednesday, headlined by a pair of the Conference’s major award winners taken in the first round.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American, and MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist Elijah Paul of Washington was the first Pac-12 player selected with the ninth overall pick to Real Salt Lake. The forward led the league with 11 goals and finished second with 26 points during his sophomore season this past fall.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year CJ Fodrey of San Diego State came off the board four Picks later to Austin FC at No. 13 overall, the highest-ever draft pick and first-ever First Round selection for the SDSU program. The First Team All-Pac-12 forward led the team and ranked top 5 in the Pac-12 with seven goals and 18 points during his sole season with the Aztecs.

Nick ScardinaPaul’s front line teammate and fellow Pac-12 First Teamer, went to Charlotte FC with the 40th overall selection after equaling Fodrey with seven goals and 18 points in 2022. It marks the third straight year Washington had multiple players selected in the SuperDraft (2021 – 2, 2022 – 5, 2023 – 2), and the 12th consecutive year with at least one draftee (2012 – 1, 2013 – 1, 2014 – 1, 2015 – 3, 2016 – 3, 2017 – 2, 2018 – 1 , 2019 – 1, 2020 – 1).

SDSU defender Blake Bowen, a Second Team All-Pac-12 performer in 2022, opened up the Third Round by going to the Seattle Sounders at No. 59 overall. The lone senior among the league’s four picks, Bowen gave the Aztecs two MLS SuperDraft selections for the second time in program history (three in 2010).

2023 MLS SuperDraft – Pac-12 Selections