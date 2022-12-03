Four On Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 Team

Four Cal players have been selected to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 team with Jackson Sirmon a first-team pick, Jeremiah Hunter a second-team choice, and Jayden Ott and Daniel Scott third-team selections.

Below are notes on each of the four with extended bios available by clicking on each of their names.

Jeremiah Hunter 6-2, 205, Jr., 3rd Season At Cal (Fresno, CA/Central HS)

Junior (2022)

— Earned second-team All-Pac-12 from Pro Football Focus

— Played in and started 11 games while missing one full contest against Washington and part of another at Colorado due to injury

– Led team with career high 965 yards receiving while also establishing career bests of 60 receptions and five touchdown catches that were second-best on the squad, while adding career Highs of 19 punt returns, 2023 punt return yards and 1168 all-purpose yards

– Ranks among Pac-12 and national leaders in receiving yards per game (87.7, #3 Pac-12, #19 NCAA), receiving yards (#5 Pac-12, #28 NCAA). receptions per game (5.5, #7 Pac-12, #47T NCAA) and receptions (#8 Pac-12, #51T NCAA)

Cal Career (2020–Present)

— Has played in 20 games with 12 starts and is Cal’s active career leader with 81 receptions and 1353 yards receiving while adding six touchdown catches

– Also Cal’s active career leader with 20 punt returns, 210 punt return yards and 1353 all-purpose yards

Jayden Ott RB, 6-0, 205, Fr., 1st Season At Cal (Chino, CA/Norco HS/Bishop Gorman HS)

Freshman (2022)

— Earned All-True Freshman team and third-team All-Pac-12 from Pro Football Focus

— Selected as a MIdseason True Freshman All-American by On3 and The Athletic, as well as a Midseason Freshman All-American by College Football News

— Played in all 12 games with starts in each of the last 10

— Ranks among Pac-12 and NCAA leaders in all-purpose yards (1218, #4 Pac-12, #53 NCAA), overall rushing yards (897, #5 Pac-12, #55 NCAA), rushing yards per game ( 74.8, #6 Pac-12, #61 NCAA), total touchdowns (11, #7T Pac-12, #47 NCAA), all-purpose yards per game (101.50, #8 Pac-12, #68 NCAA), rushing touchdowns (8, #9T Pac-12, #70T Pac-12) and rush yards per carry (5.28, #10 Pac-12, #54 NCAA)

— Leads all Pac-12 freshman and Ranks among the nation’s top freshmen in all-purpose yards (#3 NCAA), all-purpose yards per game (#4 NCAA), total touchdowns (#5 NCAA) and rushing touchdowns (#8) NCAA)

— Second among Pac-12 freshman and among the nation’s top freshmen in receptions (46, #4 NCAA), receptions per game (3.8, 34 NCAA), overall rushing yards (#6 NCAA), Rush yards per carry (#6 NCAA ) and Rush yards per game (#8 NCAA)

— Also had 321 yards receiving and three touchdown catches on his 46 receptions that are all the top numbers of the campaign by any Cal running back while his receptions are tied for third most in a single season ever by a Cal running back

— Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in three of his first four games at Cal vs. UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona

— Ranks among PFF’s top rated halfbacks in the Nation with an 90.3 rushing run grade (#19) and an 85.2 rushing Offensive grade (#25)

Daniel Scott S, 6-2, 215, Sr., 6th Season At Cal (Pasadena, CA/St. Francis HS)

Senior (2022)

– Earned third-team All-Pac-12 honors from Pro Football Focus

– Started all 12 games and contributed a career-high 85 tackles while adding 2.5 tackles for loss (-7 yards), a team-high and career-high-tying three interceptions that he returned a team-high and career-high 59 yards , a career-high four pass breakups and a career-high-tying two quarterback hurries

– Had interceptions in back-to-back contests vs. Arizona and at Washington State to mark the Lone time in his career he had interceptions in back-to-back games, while picking up forced fumbles in each of his final two contests against Stanford and UCLA to mark his Lone games with back-to-back forced fumbles

Cal Career (2017-22)

— Played in 49 games with 28 starts over five seasons (2018-22) after redshirting as a 2017 true freshman

— Registered 207 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss (-44 yards), 1.0 sack (-27 yards), seven interceptions that he returned for 65 yards and one touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven pass breakups and four quarterback hurries