Four of the top five seeds win pools to open tournament

Four of the top five seeds prevailed Monday on the first day of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Westside and Gretna all won their respective pools. Fifth-seeded Millard West lost to sixth-seeded Omaha Marian 25-21, 32-30 in the other pool.

The only match Tuesday night in the four-day tourney will be Marian at Gretna, which begins at 6 pm

The semifinals will be played Wednesday at Papio South, and the final will be at the same site Thursday.

Pool A (at Papillion-La Vista South)

Papio South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-1, 25-2

Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-22, 19-25, 25-23

Papio South def. Bellevue East 25-9, 25-11

Millard South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-4, 25-5

Papio South def. Millard South 25-11, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Om. Buena Vista 25-9, 25-12

Pool champion: Papio South

Pool B (at Papillion-La Vista)

Papio def. Om. South 25-6, 25-8

Om. Burke def. Bellevue West 25-17, 25-21

Papio def. Bellevue West 25-13, 25-19

Om. Burke def. Om. South 25-10, 25-11

Papio def. Om. Burke 25-19, 25-14

Bellevue West def. Om. South 25-8, 25-9

Pool C (at Omaha Westside)

Om. Westside def. Om. North 25-2, 25-7

Millard North def. Om. Central 25-9, 25-16

Om. Westside def. Om. Central 25-2, 25-9

Millard North def. Om. North 25-15, 25-10

Om. Westside def. Millard North 25-15, 25-23

Om. Central def. Om. North 25-8, 25-14

Gretna def. Om. Benson 25-7, 25-9

Elkhorn South def. Om. Northwest 25-16, 25-13

Gretna def. Om. Northwest 25-11, 25-12

Elkhorn South def. Om. Benson 25-10, 25-14

Gretna def. Elkhorn South 25-17, 25-16

Om. Northwest def. Om. Benson 25-14, 25-19

Millard West def. Om. Bryan 25-7, 25-12

Om. Maria’s def. Om. Westview 25-5, 25-2

Millard West def. Om. Westview 25-10, 25-11

Om. Maria’s def. Om. Bryan 25-8, 25-3

Om. Maria’s def. Millard West 25-21, 32-30