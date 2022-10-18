Four of the top five seeds win pools to open tournament
Four of the top five seeds prevailed Monday on the first day of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.
Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Westside and Gretna all won their respective pools. Fifth-seeded Millard West lost to sixth-seeded Omaha Marian 25-21, 32-30 in the other pool.
The only match Tuesday night in the four-day tourney will be Marian at Gretna, which begins at 6 pm
The semifinals will be played Wednesday at Papio South, and the final will be at the same site Thursday.
Pool A (at Papillion-La Vista South)
Papio South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-1, 25-2
Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-22, 19-25, 25-23
Papio South def. Bellevue East 25-9, 25-11
Millard South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-4, 25-5
Papio South def. Millard South 25-11, 25-14
Bellevue East def. Om. Buena Vista 25-9, 25-12
Pool champion: Papio South
Pool B (at Papillion-La Vista)
Papio def. Om. South 25-6, 25-8
Om. Burke def. Bellevue West 25-17, 25-21
Papio def. Bellevue West 25-13, 25-19
Om. Burke def. Om. South 25-10, 25-11
Papio def. Om. Burke 25-19, 25-14
Bellevue West def. Om. South 25-8, 25-9
Pool C (at Omaha Westside)
Om. Westside def. Om. North 25-2, 25-7
Millard North def. Om. Central 25-9, 25-16
Om. Westside def. Om. Central 25-2, 25-9
Millard North def. Om. North 25-15, 25-10
Om. Westside def. Millard North 25-15, 25-23
Om. Central def. Om. North 25-8, 25-14
Gretna def. Om. Benson 25-7, 25-9
Elkhorn South def. Om. Northwest 25-16, 25-13
Gretna def. Om. Northwest 25-11, 25-12
Elkhorn South def. Om. Benson 25-10, 25-14
Gretna def. Elkhorn South 25-17, 25-16
Om. Northwest def. Om. Benson 25-14, 25-19
Millard West def. Om. Bryan 25-7, 25-12
Om. Maria’s def. Om. Westview 25-5, 25-2
Millard West def. Om. Westview 25-10, 25-11
Om. Maria’s def. Om. Bryan 25-8, 25-3
Om. Maria’s def. Millard West 25-21, 32-30
Om. Westview def. Om. Bryan 25-23, 25-18
