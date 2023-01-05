Four of ESPN’s top 60 2024 girls basketball prospects play in NC

Of ESPN’s top 60 Women’s college basketball prospects, 5 play for North Carolina high schools, including 2 of the top 11.

Sarah Strong of Grace Christian of Sanford is the fourth-ranked prospect in the country. She leads the Crusaders with 22.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game this season, and the team is off to a 13-2 start. Strong is six-foot-two and has the size and athleticism to compliment her penchant for scoring and rebounding.

Charlotte Catholic post Blanca Thomas is ranked ninth in the class. The six-foot-five post is the tallest player in the top 60 and helped Charlotte Catholic to the Playoffs last season. This year, the Cougars are off to a 9-3 start as Thomas has averaged 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Over the summer, Thomas released her top 10 schools in consideration for her commitment. The list consists of UNC, NC State, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Notre Dame, Stanford, South Carolina and Duke.

Zamarea Jones of North Pitt checks in at number 11. Jones has helped North Pitt to a 10-2 start to the season while averaging 24.3 points and 6.2 assists per game.

On her Twitter account, Jones reports offers from NC State, UNC, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, North Carolina A&T and Georgia Southern.

Panther Creek guard Taylor Barner checks in at the 58 spot. The talented point guard had a big sophomore season and has followed it up so far in her junior season. Barner is averaging 18.6 points per game on a strong 49% field goal percentage.

On her Twitter account, Barner reports offers from UNC-Wilmington, Stony Brook, Monmouth, St. John’s, George Mason, Harvard, Boston College, Columbia and Delaware.

Strong, Thomas and Jones are the highest ranked girls’ basketball prospects in North Carolina since Ashley alum and current NC State forward Saniya Rivers was ranked third by ESPN in the class of 2021.

In 2022, Apex Friendship alum and current Stanford guard Indya Nivar was the 20th-ranked prospect in the country while North Raleigh Christian’s Imani Lester and Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner also both ranked in the top 100.