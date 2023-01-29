Four of eight Marion County boys soccer teams advance at districts

The high school boys and girls district soccer tournaments started last week and continue this week with district semifinals and finals.

The boys teams from North Marion, Lake Weir and Belleview all earned bye weeks as top three seeds. Surprisingly, Lake Weir and North Marion matched up in the second round.

Despite being undefeated, Forest boys don’t have home-field advantage in the Championship round. Three boys teams were eliminated in the first round.

Let’s take a closer look into how the early rounds of those district tournaments have gone for each team.

Forest heads to Championship game

The Wildcat boys are suiting up for the district tournament Championship game against Gainesville on Wednesday. They beat South Lake 2-0 in overtime to win Thursday’s first-round matchup. In round 2, Forest beat Buchholz to complete the season sweep with a 1-0 shutout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button