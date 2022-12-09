Four new IU football names in the transfer Portal this week – The Daily Hoosier

It’s been another busy week of roster activity for the IU football program.

In total, four players have hit the transfer portal since our last broad-based update.

Here are the latest departures from the team.

Randy Holtz – OL: After missing the entire 2022 season with an injury, the Fort Wayne product is in the portal. Holtz appeared in 11 games at Offensive guard and on special teams in 2021, and he redshirted his freshman 2020 season after he appeared in three games at guard. Holtz was named All-State two times while with Snider HS

Richard Thomas – DL: The Florida-based defensive lineman is leaving after one season in Bloomington. Thomas did not see in the field in 2022. He was an ESPN four-star prospect, and rated the No. 27 defensive end nationally and the No. 42 prospects in Florida by ESPN.

Charlie Spegal – RB: The 2019 Indiana Mr. Football (New Palestine HS) is moving on after three seasons as a walk-on running back at IU. Spegal played in 13 total games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, mainly on special teams. He rushed 19 times for 62 yards during his time at Indiana. They added a tackle on special teams.

Josh Sanguinetti – S: After four seasons at IU, Sanguinetti is the most notable departure of this group. He played in 11 games in 2022 and 27 for his career with the Hoosiers. The Florida product started two of those games and had 48 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and a fumble recovery for his career. Sanguinetti was an ESPN four-star prospect, and ranked the No. 25 safety nationally by ESPN.

In total, 14 players from IU’s 2022 roster are in the portal, including two walk-ons. Additionally, cornerback Tiawan Mullen has declared for the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

The departures by Mullen, Jaylin Williams (eligibility), Chris Keys (portal), Lem Watley-Neely (portal), Devon Matthews (eligibility), Bryant Fitzgerald (eligibility), Jonathan Haynes (eligibility) and Sanguinetti leave IU very thin and inexperienced in the secondary going into 2023. Expect the Hoosiers to push hard in the Portal and JUCO Ranks to add experience and depth in the coming weeks.

The Hoosiers are still waiting for their first addition to the roster from the portal.

