Four Monarchs Earn Volleyball Academic All-District Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball had four student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District team.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First and second team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. To be eligible, a student-athlete must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average, be a starter or important reserve, and compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s games. Nominees must also have completed one full calendar year at their institution and be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically.

For the Monarchs, Teresa Atilano , Anna Burkhardt , Myah Conway and Hailey Duncan earned the Distinction and are now up for Academic All-American honors.

The primary setter for ODU this season, Atilano led the Monarchs with 875 assists and 36 aces this season and was also third on the team in digs with 175. Season Highlights included eclipsing 2,000 career assists, being named to the All-Tournament Team at the Virginia Tech Invitational and earning Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors on Sept. 27. The San Diego, California native recorded three double-doubles and posted double-digit assists in 27-of-28 matches.

Burkhardt finished the season ranked second on the team with 259 digs and third in assists with 60. She also recorded a .932 serve receive percentage through 23 matches and 82 sets played. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native earned her first career Weekly Honor on Nov. 8 when she was selected the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after tallying 38 digs with a .951 serve receiving percentage in ODU’s two wins at Georgia State.

Conway led the Monarchs in points (430) and kills (368), was third in total blocks (76) and fourth in service aces (20). She became the first player in program history to be named to an All-Conference First Team after recording four double-doubles and reaching double-digit kills 19 times. The Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania native landed on the Quest for the Crown and VCU Invitational All-Tournament teams.

Duncan was second on the team with 82 blocks and third in both points (228) and kills (178) this season. Through 27 matches and 97 sets, her season totals also included three assists, one ace and 21 digs. A local from Chesapeake, Virginia, she scored double-digit kills five times and capped off the year with 11 kills and a season-high seven blocks against Arkansas State at the Sun Belt Championship tournament.

The full list of Academic All-District honorees can be found here.