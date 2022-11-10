Four Men’s Soccer Players Named First-Team All-Conference; Schimpf Coach of the Year

COMPLETE ALL-SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE

NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference’s 12 head men’s soccer coaches have cast their ballots on the 2022 edition of the all-conference team, and four Farmingdale State College student-athletes have collected first-team kudos. Additionally, Rams 20th-year mentor Chuck Schimpf was selected as Coach of the Year in voting by his peers.

Senior Winger Michael Lanouette (Hamden, Conn.), senior midfielder Luke Kasulke (Seaford, NY), junior center back Wilmer Dominguez (Huntington Station, NY) and senior keeper Justin Silva (Bellerose, NY) all received first-team recognition.

Lanouette scored a career- and team-high seven goals for the Rams (9-6-2, 7-2-2 Skyline) in 2022, while his 16 points ranked second. His goals total tied for eighth place on the Skyline leaderboard, while his two game-winning markers tied for fifth. Lanouette ended his senior campaign by scoring four goals in his last six outings.

Kasulke controlled the attacking midfield for Farmingdale State, finishing the year with a team-high-tying five assists and 13 points. He registered his first Collegiate hat trick at Maritime on Oct. 21, before dishing out a career-best three assists in the regular-season finale versus Sarah Lawrence (Oct. 25) to help the Rams to a first-round bye in the 2022 Skyline Conference Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Dominguez switched to a central defender role in 2022 after spending his first two seasons as a standout defensive midfielder for FSC. He participated in 11 games prior to a season-ending injury, helping the Rams to a trio of shutouts during that time.

Silva, the October ECAC Goalkeeper of the Month and Oct. 12 Skyline Defensive Player of the Week recipient, backstopped a Rams defense that picked up nine clean sheets on the season (eight solo). His eight shutouts topped the Skyline leaderboard, while his 1.05 goals-against average ranked fourth. In Skyline competition, Silva’s 0.63 goals-against average and .800 save percentage ranked second and fourth, respectively. They backstopped Farmingdale State to a shutout streak that stretched 607:20 at the back end of the team’s 2022 campaign.

A Graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, Schimpf Picks up his first Skyline coach-of-the-year citation after Guiding the Rams to their first bye in the conference Championship since 2010. He previously was the head Coach at Suffolk County Community College-West , where he was the NJCAA and NSCAA Coach of the Year in 1999 after his side was ranked No. 2 nationally. Schimpf, a former professional soccer player for the Buffalo Storm (United Soccer League, 1984) and New York Express (Major Indoor Soccer League, 1985-86), is assisted by John Stueckenschneider, Vincent Danetti, Chris Gyedu and Anthony Machado.