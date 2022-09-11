Four Men’s Golf Individuals To Compete At Streamsong Invitational

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Four FGCU Men’s Golf student-athletes will be suiting up as individuals at the Streamsong Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Bowling Green, Florida.

The Invitational is hosted by Lipscomb University at the Streamsong Blue Course, a par-72 and 7,276-yard course.

Sam Baker (Cloquet Minn.), Sebastian Frau (Italy), Cooper Hrabak (Medina, Ohio) and Thomas Salanito (Palm Harbor, Fla.) will be representing the Green and Blue for the first time this season.

Salanito competed in five tournaments a season ago for FGCU, each as an individual averaging 74.64. The now junior carded a low round of 71 at the Carolina Collegiate Invite, also posting his best finish of the year by tying for 33rd behind a 219 effort.

He has a career-best finish of 29th to his resume and over 14 rounds of play last season, Salanito posted three rounds of par or better. In August, Salanito made the cut for the US Amateur.

Hrabak is a Methodist University junior transfer that helped the Monarchs win their NCAA-record 13th D-III National Championship title this past May. In addition to being a two-time All-American, he also earned a pair of PING All-Region honors in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022 postseason action, Hrabak earned his second (2021, 2022) USA South First-Team All-Conference and All-Tournament team awards. The sophomore finished in a tie for 10th place at the NCAA 2022 D-III men’s golf championship. They competed in 10 tournaments with eight top-10 finishes highlighted by three wins. Overall, they posted a 71.5 scoring average through 29 rounds. He concluded his Methodist career having played in 49 rounds with a 72.0 scoring average.

In 2021, Hrabak was named the NCAA D-III Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman of the Year after finishing as runner-up at the NCAA National Championship. That season, he led Methodist with a 72.7 scoring average in 10 rounds and posted four top-5 finishes.

For Frau and Baker, both Eagle freshmen will be competing in their first-ever Collegiate event.

Streamsong Invitational: (Hosted by Lipscomb)

Sep 12-13, 2022

Bowling Green, Fla.

Streamsong Blue Course

Par 72: 7276 Yards

FGCU INDIVIDUALS

Sam Baker

Sebastian Frau

Cooper Hrabak

Thomas Salanito

TEAMS

Ball State

Chattanooga

FAU

Jacksonville

Lipscomb

Lipscomb B

Mercer

North Alabama

Stetson

Texas State

USC Upstate

#51 Virginia

Winthrop

