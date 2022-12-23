FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS NAMED TO LEGACY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

Brooke Bentke

Four players from three area high schools have been announced as members of the Legacy All Star Volleyball Teams.

For the 5A-6A team, Brooke Bentke of the Brenham Cubettes was chosen. The Cubettes were 37-13 this past season, won the District Championship, and made it to the Region Finals in the playoffs. Bentke, who has signed with Texas State, broke the school record for career kills.

Abby Aschenbeck (Photo Courtesy of Bellville ISD)

For the 1A-4A team, Carly Lange and Abby Aschenbeck of the Bellville Brahmanettes were chosen along with Brooklyn Jaeger of the Fayetteville Lady Lions.

Bellville was 39-11 this past season, won the District Championship, and made it to the State Semifinals.

Fayetteville was 38-7 this past season, were Co-District Champions, and made it to the Area Round of the playoffs.

Twenty players from across the state were chosen for each team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee. Athletes are nominated by member coaches, and they must be seniors.

Carly Lange (Courtesy

of the Houston Chronicle)