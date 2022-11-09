Four Knights Picked for Liberty League Volleyball All-Star Team

Four members of the Clarkson University Volleyball team repeated as Liberty League All-Stars, as the conference end-of-the-year Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Seniors Isabelle Crow and Emma Baxter each received Liberty League First-Team All-Star nods, while senior Kristin Werdine and sophomore Allyson Treichel each achieved Liberty League Second-Team All-Star honors.

2022 Liberty League Volleyball All-Stars Full Release

Crow, the team’s starting setter, repeated as a Liberty League First-Team All-Star and this marked her third time as a conference choice as she was picked for Second-Team honors as a freshman in 2019. Crow was third in the conference in assists per set (9.07 aps) and eighth in aces (0.49), with that number doubling when only considering Liberty League matches, as she averaged better than an ace per set against conference foes.

Baxter, the Golden Knights’ libero, led the Liberty League in digs per set for the second straight year, averaging 4.59 digs per set in her senior campaign. She posted double-digit digs in a match on 23 occasions and surpassing 20 on six occasions. Baxter also ranked third on the team in aces per set at 0.43, ranking just outside the top 10 in the conference in that category.

A senior outside hitter, Werdine was Clarkson’s top performer on offense, ranking in the top five in the conference in Kills per set (3.11 kps), aces per set (0.58), and points per set (3.76 pps) while also placing sixth in the league is defense with 3.13 digs per game. It marked the third time that Werdine was chosen as a Liberty League All-Star.

Treichel earned conference all-star honors for the second time in as many seasons, as the sophomore middle hitter ranked third in the conference in hitting percentage (.287). She was even better during league contests, hitting .346. Overall, she had 62 blocks and was 10th in the league in blocks per set (0.67 bps) while placing ninth in Kills per set (2.53 kps) and 10th in points per set (3.02 pps).