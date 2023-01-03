Four incidents suggest Brentford ‘stretched the rules’ during their first goal

Jurgen Klopp faced the media after our defeat to Brentford and accused the home side of ‘stretching the rules’ during corner routines, something which many have scoffed at and believed simply isn’t true.

After over seven years of the German being in charge of our club and delivering the reams of success he has in that time, surely we should at least humor his opinion and review the available footage.

Looking back on Thomas Frank’s sides opening Strike that came from an Ibou Konate own goal, there are four possible Moments that could easily be perceived as being possible fouls and these are:

A push in the back is Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara being blocked off, Ibou Konate being held off and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being pulled by the attacker.

All admittedly minor moments but if this is to be used to try and understand what our manager was requesting to be penalized, then these incidents could be the only things that would result in the goal being possibly disallowed.

You can watch the footage of the goal via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

BRENTFORD LEAD! 💥 A dangerous corner is turned into his own net by Konate! 😬 pic.twitter.com/GLNqbWJsTN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2023

