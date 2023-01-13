Four GSW Men’s Soccer Players Earn Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction – Americus Times-Recorder

Four GSW Men’s Soccer Players Earn Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction Published 5:51 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State Men’s Soccer lands four student-athletes on the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College.

Sophomore Cole Carter (Jackson, GA) was the first Hurricane named to the team. Charles had a cumulative 3.78 GPA as a pre-management major. The next pre-management major added to the team from GSW was a sophomore Sean Siwek (Tampa, FL) with a 3.8 cumulative GPA.. The next student-athlete on the list was a management major Cole Davison (Burlington Ontario, Can) with a 3.64 cumulative GPA. Daniel Gardner Jr. (Atlanta, GA) rounded out the team for GCSU with a 3.52 cumulative GPA as an exercise science major.

To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution.