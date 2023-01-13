Four GSW Men’s Soccer Players Earn Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction – Americus Times-Recorder

Four GSW Men’s Soccer Players Earn Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction

Published 5:51 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

GSW Senior CM Cole Davison was one of four Hurricane men’s soccer players who were named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction. The other three were sophomore Cole Carter, sophomore Daniel Gardner Jr. and sophomore Sean Siwek. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State Men’s Soccer lands four student-athletes on the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College.

Sophomore Cole Carter (Jackson, GA) was the first Hurricane named to the team. Charles had a cumulative 3.78 GPA as a pre-management major. The next pre-management major added to the team from GSW was a sophomore Sean Siwek (Tampa, FL) with a 3.8 cumulative GPA.. The next student-athlete on the list was a management major Cole Davison (Burlington Ontario, Can) with a 3.64 cumulative GPA. Daniel Gardner Jr. (Atlanta, GA) rounded out the team for GCSU with a 3.52 cumulative GPA as an exercise science major.

To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution.

