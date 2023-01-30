Four-Goal Second Period Helps Toronto Torch Capitals, 5-1, In Tavares’ 1,000th Game; Backstrom Scores First Goal Of Season

Photo: @Capitals

The Washington Capitals lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening as their lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have three games in hand on them, for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference remains at one point. Washington also has a two-point lead over the Buffalo Sabers (three) in the wild-card race.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves on 20 shots (.800 save percentage) in the loss before Charlie Lindgren, who stopped six of seven (.857), took the net with 5:40 left in the second period.

Capitals’ Lines at Toronto

Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – TJ Oshie

Sonny Milano – Nicklas Backstrom – Marcus Johansson

Anthony Mantha – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Conor Sheary

Nicolas Aube-Kubel – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson – Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin – Martin Fehervary

Kuemper

Lindgren

Scratched: D Alexander Alexeyev, C Aliaksei Protas

Injured: D John Carlson (face, missed 16th straight game, out indefinitely); RW Connor Brown (ACL, 48th, indefinite); LW Carl Hagelin (hip, 52nd, indefinite); C Nic Dowd (lower-body, sixth, indefinite); RW Tom Wilson (lower-body, second, day-to-day)

Washington made no line changes from their 3-2 Shootout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Head Coach Peter Laviolette tied former Toronto head Coach Pat Quinn for the 12th-most games coached in NHL history and coached his 1,400th career game.

Toronto’s Lines

Michael Bunting — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok — Alexander Kerfoot — William Nylander

Pierre Engvall—David Kampf—Joey Anderson

Zach Aston-Reese — Pontus Holmberg — Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano — Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: D Connor Timmins, D Jordie Benn

Injured: C Auston Matthews (knee sprain, second, week-to-week); D Jake Muzzin (cervical spine, 46th, indefinite); C Nick Robertson (shoulder, 23rd, season); G Matt Murray (ankle, second, indefinite), D Victor Mete (upper-body, 24th, indefinite)

Tavares played his 1,000th career NHL game on Sunday.

First Period

Scoring

17:17, 1-0 Washington (PPG): Backstrom received a feed by Johansson from down low and ripped a wrister over the arm of Samsonov, who was screened by Johansson in front, at the right dot for his first goal of the season . Eight of Johansson’s 13 helpers this season have come on the man advantage.

Shots: 10-7 Toronto

Other Notable Stats: Each team earned four takeaways, but Washington led 11-8 in hits and Toronto, who won 67% of the faceoffs, held a 7-6 advantage in blocked shots.

Second Period

Scoring

1:29, 1-1 (PPG): Bunting tapped a rebound in front that slid through the legs of Jensen to the left post after Kuemper turned aside Tavares’ wrister from the slot.

MIKEY B WITH THE PPG!! pic.twitter.com/cc8RNNxAa5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023

7:00, 2-1 Toronto: Reilly snapped a shot under the crossbar after Tavares shoveled a puck out of a board battle and sent the puck right to Reilly on the backhand in front of the net.

Mo 𝘙𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘪 pic.twitter.com/NBchjIZjgx — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023

10:45, 3-1: Nylander backhanded a rebound through the wickets of Kuemper after Gustafsson broke up a three-on-one passing play and Bunting got a stick on the puck to put it in Kuemper’s wheelhouse.

A Swede Toronto Trifecta 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/7gIyEkfPCc — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023

14:20, 4-1: Engvall wristed a shot to the top corner on Kuemper glove-side after circling the curling down the Offensive zone and getting a feed by Brodie from the top. Kuemper was pulled in favor of Lindgren after the goal.

🎯 BEAUT BY BISCUIT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bQBiW04p80 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023

Shots: 23-19 Toronto (including 13-12 in the second)

Other Notable Stats: Toronto won 58% of the faceoffs and led 9-5 in takeaways. Washington, who had three power plays in the first 40 minutes, led 33-19 in hits. Each team earned eight giveaways.

Third Period

Scoring

16:47, 5-1: Aston-Reese was sent in on a breakaway, went to the backhand, and put one into a wide open net after Nylander sent him in behind Gustafsson.

ZACH ASTON-REESE 🚨 OFF THE BENCH AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/AXna0hQFnU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023

Shots: 27-24 Toronto (but 5-4 Washington in the third)

Other Notable Stats: Toronto led 14-8 in blocked shots, 12-6 in takeaways, and scored once on two power plays. Washington, who finished with four power play opportunities, led 40-28 in hits. Both teams tallied 10 giveaways.

Next game: Tuesday at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 PM ET, NBC Sports Washington in-market, ESPN+ out-of-market)

By Harrison Brown