Four-Goal Second Period Helps Toronto Torch Capitals, 5-1, In Tavares’ 1,000th Game; Backstrom Scores First Goal Of Season
The Washington Capitals lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening as their lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have three games in hand on them, for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference remains at one point. Washington also has a two-point lead over the Buffalo Sabers (three) in the wild-card race.
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves on 20 shots (.800 save percentage) in the loss before Charlie Lindgren, who stopped six of seven (.857), took the net with 5:40 left in the second period.
Capitals’ Lines at Toronto
Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – TJ Oshie
Sonny Milano – Nicklas Backstrom – Marcus Johansson
Anthony Mantha – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Conor Sheary
Nicolas Aube-Kubel – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway
Erik Gustafsson – Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin – Martin Fehervary
Kuemper
Lindgren
Scratched: D Alexander Alexeyev, C Aliaksei Protas
Injured: D John Carlson (face, missed 16th straight game, out indefinitely); RW Connor Brown (ACL, 48th, indefinite); LW Carl Hagelin (hip, 52nd, indefinite); C Nic Dowd (lower-body, sixth, indefinite); RW Tom Wilson (lower-body, second, day-to-day)
Washington made no line changes from their 3-2 Shootout win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Head Coach Peter Laviolette tied former Toronto head Coach Pat Quinn for the 12th-most games coached in NHL history and coached his 1,400th career game.
Toronto’s Lines
Michael Bunting — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok — Alexander Kerfoot — William Nylander
Pierre Engvall—David Kampf—Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese — Pontus Holmberg — Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: D Connor Timmins, D Jordie Benn
Injured: C Auston Matthews (knee sprain, second, week-to-week); D Jake Muzzin (cervical spine, 46th, indefinite); C Nick Robertson (shoulder, 23rd, season); G Matt Murray (ankle, second, indefinite), D Victor Mete (upper-body, 24th, indefinite)
Tavares played his 1,000th career NHL game on Sunday.
First Period
Scoring
17:17, 1-0 Washington (PPG): Backstrom received a feed by Johansson from down low and ripped a wrister over the arm of Samsonov, who was screened by Johansson in front, at the right dot for his first goal of the season . Eight of Johansson’s 13 helpers this season have come on the man advantage.
#ALLCAPS 1-0. BACKSTROM FIRST OF THE SEASON. PPG pic.twitter.com/hNTDpaWVm1
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) January 29, 2023
Shots: 10-7 Toronto
Other Notable Stats: Each team earned four takeaways, but Washington led 11-8 in hits and Toronto, who won 67% of the faceoffs, held a 7-6 advantage in blocked shots.
Second Period
Scoring
1:29, 1-1 (PPG): Bunting tapped a rebound in front that slid through the legs of Jensen to the left post after Kuemper turned aside Tavares’ wrister from the slot.
MIKEY B WITH THE PPG!! pic.twitter.com/cc8RNNxAa5
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023
7:00, 2-1 Toronto: Reilly snapped a shot under the crossbar after Tavares shoveled a puck out of a board battle and sent the puck right to Reilly on the backhand in front of the net.
Mo 𝘙𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘪 pic.twitter.com/NBchjIZjgx
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023
10:45, 3-1: Nylander backhanded a rebound through the wickets of Kuemper after Gustafsson broke up a three-on-one passing play and Bunting got a stick on the puck to put it in Kuemper’s wheelhouse.
A Swede Toronto Trifecta 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/7gIyEkfPCc
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023
14:20, 4-1: Engvall wristed a shot to the top corner on Kuemper glove-side after circling the curling down the Offensive zone and getting a feed by Brodie from the top. Kuemper was pulled in favor of Lindgren after the goal.
🎯 BEAUT BY BISCUIT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bQBiW04p80
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023
Shots: 23-19 Toronto (including 13-12 in the second)
Other Notable Stats: Toronto won 58% of the faceoffs and led 9-5 in takeaways. Washington, who had three power plays in the first 40 minutes, led 33-19 in hits. Each team earned eight giveaways.
Third Period
Scoring
16:47, 5-1: Aston-Reese was sent in on a breakaway, went to the backhand, and put one into a wide open net after Nylander sent him in behind Gustafsson.
ZACH ASTON-REESE 🚨
OFF THE BENCH AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/AXna0hQFnU
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023
Shots: 27-24 Toronto (but 5-4 Washington in the third)
Other Notable Stats: Toronto led 14-8 in blocked shots, 12-6 in takeaways, and scored once on two power plays. Washington, who finished with four power play opportunities, led 40-28 in hits. Both teams tallied 10 giveaways.
Next game: Tuesday at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 PM ET, NBC Sports Washington in-market, ESPN+ out-of-market)
By Harrison Brown