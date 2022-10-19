Four Goal Rout Proves That The Bhoys Are Back! (At Hampden!)

The Celtic revival continues. That, tonight, was what we’ve come to expect in the same way that the performance at the weekend was. As the next stop is Tynecastle this is a timely moment to re-find our scoring touch. It was a great overall display.

There are players who, tomorrow, will hog the headlines; Abada in particular. He deserves them. Kyogo scored a goal and should have had a couple more. The one he got will do his confidence the world of good, but the one that came off the crossbar and bounced down and up on the line should have raised his spirits because it was exceptional.

Hatate’s goal was beautiful and the whole performance from him was great.

But I’m not going to give any of them half as much credit or praise as I’m going to lavish on a guy who has had his second commanding performance in a week, and it delights me that he was a guy who the Impatient sods in our support had written off.

I refer, of course, to the unflappable Aaron Mooy who I thought was Sublime tonight. He covered the ground, his passing was exquisite, his football brain is obvious. Those who wondered what the boss was doing in bringing him in … seriously, guys?

They strolled that one tonight. They strolled it. I thought he was, while on, the best player on the park. He was full of vision and alertness. It is easily his best performance in a Celtic shirt and he fully justified his inclusion in the team.

It was a great team performance, of course, and it is somewhat churlish to give too much praise to just one player, but he’s taken the Criticism in previous matches so I think it’s only right that he takes the plaudits after the last two. He’ll do just fine.

But it was all there tonight, all on display, the very things that you want to see from a Celtic side in full flow. The finishing was much better. The intensity was there. The quality opened them up at will. The confidence is back in this team, flowing like water downhill.

This team is getting back to its best, and the heads are all up again.

Once again, we’re going to Hampden and I don’t care who we get there.

If we turn up and play like that nobody in Scotland is going to stop us.