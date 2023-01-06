Four-Goal First Period Ignites Win Over Dartmouth in #Hobey100 Weekend Opener

Next Game: Harvard 1/7/2023 | 3:00 P.M Jan. 07 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Harvard

Four goals from four players in a span of less than seven minutes during the first period sparked the Princeton Women’s hockey team to a 5-2 win over Dartmouth Friday afternoon at Baker Rink in the first game of the Celebration of Hobey Baker Rink’s 100th anniversary.

Both Princeton hockey teams are home this weekend, which comes just after the 100th anniversary of the first game at the venue on Jan. 5, 1923, a men’s game against the St. Nick’s Hockey Club for which Hobey Baker 1914 played after he graduated from Princeton.

Princeton’s women will host Harvard Saturday at 3 pm, and a Fan Village will open at 2 pm next to Baker Rink. The Stanley Cup will be on hand, as will college hockey’s top two honors, the Hobey Baker Award and the Patty Kazmaier Award. Tickets are available here. Saturday’s game will be video streamed on ESPN+ in the US, with international visitors able to see the game on Stretch, and viewers in Canada will be able to watch the TSN stream. Live stats are available here.

Check out the Highlights below.



All 4?? first-period goals from Mia Coen , Annie Kuehl , Kayla Fillier and Daddy Wonder ! Watch the game here: https://t.co/npMmM0Q31Z pic.twitter.com/gzMG7MM3Pg — Princeton Women’s Ice Hockey (@PWIH) January 6, 2023

Here’s Annie Kuehl ‘s second goal of the day to put Princeton back up three and make it three goals in her last two games! Watch the game here: https://t.co/npMmM0Q31Z pic.twitter.com/nTbLjwxqSM — Princeton Women’s Ice Hockey (@PWIH) January 6, 2023

