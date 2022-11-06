Four-goal deficit too much for Bulldogs to overcome in 5-3 loss at Minnesota – Duluth News Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Less than 24 hours after battling back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime against the top-ranked team in the country, No. 5 Minnesota Duluth encountered a mountain too big to summit, losing 5-3 at No. 1 Minnesota on Saturday in the series finale at Ridder Arena.

The Golden Gophers scored two goals 10 seconds apart in the opening 35 seconds of the game. They added three goals in four minutes in the second period, including two goals that were 52 seconds apart.

“You can’t start like that against really good teams and I have a hard time doing that in back-to-back games,” said Bulldogs Coach Maura Crowell, whose team surrendered two goals in the opening 6:02 of Friday’s 3- 2 OT loss at Minnesota. “It was disappointing, but certainly our battle back, from the 18 and a half minutes after the two goals, we played good hockey again.”

Maggie Flaherty, Mannon McMahon and Clara Van Wieren scored for the Bulldogs. Flaherty, a fifth-year senior defenseman, sniped a shot through at 5:51 of the first period to pull UMD within one. McMahon, a senior center, scored early in the third period while Van Wieren, a junior wing, capitalized with UMD on a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minute.

While Crowell liked the fight her team showed late, the hole UMD dug in the second was too big to climb out of.

“We’ve been playing down a decent amount this year, so it didn’t really shake our belief or focus,” Crowell said. “But then we lapsed again in the second for a few minutes and boom, boom — we’re in a deep hole. We just can’t give up that many goals to them and think we’re going to be able to find back every time.”

Fifth-year senior forward Catie Skaja scored two of the Gophers’ five goals, including the first one 25 seconds into the game. Redshirt sophomore forward Abbey Murphy struck 10 seconds later while freshman forward Josefin Bouveng and fifth-year senior forward Abigail Boreen extended the lead in the second.

Gophers sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 23 saves.

Boreen’s goal at 11:24 of the second period chased UMD fifth-year senior starter Emma Soderberg from the net. The Bulldogs’ All-American goalie made 12 saves on 17 shots. Freshman Hailey MacLeod, making her second appearance of the season for UMD, stopped all 15 shots she faced.

Saturday’s game was the culmination of a six-game stretch that included a road series at previous No. 1 Ohio State and current No. 1 Minnesota, with a home series against No. 3 Wisconsin sandwiched in between.

UMD went 1-5 against the Buckeyes, Badgers and Gophers with one overtime win over Wisconsin and OT losses to Ohio State and Minnesota. The Bulldogs picked up only four out of a possible 18 league points.

Up next for UMD is another WCHA road series, at St. Cloud State.