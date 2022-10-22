Four-goal 3rd period powers Beavers over MTU as Martin, Roed score 2 each – The Rink Live

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team was piling up shots on goal on Friday in Houghton, Mich.

Facing Michigan Tech on the road to open CCHA play, the Beavers compiled 42 shots on frame. But through two periods, it wasn’t leading to much, as BSU trailed 2-1.

That changed in a big way in the third period, though. Bemidji State put four goals on the board in the final 20 minutes – including Lleyton Roed’s second of the game and two by Eric Martin – to run away with a 5-2 win.

The Huskies (2-2, 0-1 CCHA) drew first blood with Logan Ganie’s score at 2:08 in the first period, then doubled it with Ryland Mosley’s score at 3:41 in the second. BSU (2-1, 1-0 CCHA) countered with Roed’s first of the game at 8:27.

But the Beavers really got going in the third frame. Roed scored his second at 5:22, then Mitchell Martan gave Bemidji State its first lead at 6:33. Martin backed him up with a goal at 10:07 and then another at 11:30 to seal the 5-2 scoreline.

Mattias Sholl stopped 17 shots in net to earn the win for BSU, while MTU’s Blake Pietila collected 37 saves but took home the loss.

The Beavers will match up with Michigan Tech once again at 5:07 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, back in Houghton.

Bemidji State 5, Michigan Tech 2

BSU 0 1 4 — 5

MTU 1 1 0 — 2

First period — 1, MTU GOAL, Ganie (Lipe, Ashbrook), 2:07.

Second period — 2, MTU GOAL, Mosley (L. Pietila), 3:41; 3, BSU GOAL, Roed (unassisted), 8:27.

Third period — 4, BSU GOAL, Roed (Jutting, Pickering), 5:22; 5, BSU GOAL, Martan (unassisted), 6:33; 6, BSU GOAL, Martin (Armour), 10:07; 7, BSU GOAL, Martin (unassisted), 11:29.

Saves — Sholl (BSU) 17; Pietila (MTU) 37.