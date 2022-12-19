Four Gamecocks placed in PFN’s NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27-29 and South Carolina will more than likely hear a few of its players’ names be called in those three days.

Defensive back Cam Smith will be one player who will hear his name called as he has been projected as a first round pick by multiple outlets. Defensive lineman Zach Pickens has also declared for the NFL Draft as well as defensive back Darius Rush.

On Saturday, Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback released a mock draft, and four Gamecocks were placed in his projections.

The first Gamecock that made the list was Smith. Broback had Smith being drafted with the No. 15 overall pick to the Detroit Lions. Here is what Broback said about Smith in the article.

“After watching the Lions beat the Vikings this past weekend, one thing stood out: the defense plays with a ton of juice. So Cam Smith would be a natural fit on that side of the ball. Jeff Okudah needs some help too, so why not add a player with great physicality in Defending the run and at the catch point?”

The six-foot, 188-pound defensive back turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.

The next Gamecock that Broback placed in his mock draft was Pickens. Broback Predicted Pickens would be selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the No. 104 overall pick.

In his four years with the Gamecocks, Pickens played in 47 games. In those 47 games, he recorded 131 total tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four pass deflections.

The third Gamecock to make Broback’s mock draft was wide receiver Anthony Wells. Wells has not announced whether he will be staying in Columbia for another season or if he will declare for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound wide receiver was predicted by Broback to be drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 193 overall pick. This season, Wells led the Gamecocks in receiving with 898 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Wells exploded in the last two games of the regular season as he caught 11 passes for 177 yards against Tennessee and then he caught nine passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson.

The final Gamecock to be placed in Broback’s mock draft was Rush. Broback projected Rush to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round with the No. 225 overall pick.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back out of Kingstree, SC played in ten games during the 2022 regular season. In those ten games, Rush would tally 38 tackles with two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and he would intercept two passes. His best game statistically this season came against Texas A&M as he would record eight tackles, force one fumble, Breakup two passes and intercept one pass.