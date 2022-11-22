Four-Game Trip Starts With Loss To Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks had their best player in uniform Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers did not. And it showed in the result.

The Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) managed to stay within striking distance of the Bucks for most of the night before falling 119-111 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

“I thought the effort was good, we fought hard in the game,” said Trail Blazers head Coach Chaucney Billups. “We got pretty good production out of everybody, they all came to play. We gave ourselves a chance against a good team. Obviously missing a lot when Dame is out, both sides of the floor and your leader, missing your leader out there. But for the most part I, I thought it was a good effort.”

The Trail Blazers are now 10-7 overall and 6-3 on the road this season. Portland has now lost three-straight and four out of their last five.

Despite missing four of their first five attempts, the Trail Blazers were able to hang with the Bucks, owners of the second-best record in the NBA, in the first half. Portland managed to shoot 58 percent from the field in the first quarter to take a two-point lead into the second.

While they were unable to find their three-point stroke for most of the night, Portland’s hot shooting from inside the arc would continue, with Anfernee Simons putting up 11 points in the second quarter to help the visitors go into the half trailing by just two.

Anfernee Simons Highlights (29 points) | Trail Blazers at Bucks | Nov. 21

However, after winning the first quarter and being outscored by just four in the second, the Blazers struggled scoring — they posted just 18 points on 25 percent shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from three — and stopping the Bucks from doing the same — Milwaukee went 12-of-20 from the field — in the third quarter. After eight lead changes, eight ties and neither team holding a lead larger than seven in the first half, the Bucks, behind 19 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, took control in the third.

“Third quarter really, really hurt us, particularly at the end,” said Billups. “Last three or four minutes, it was rough, we struggled to really score.”

But Portland, as they’ve done all season, refused to go down quietly. Although they never managed to get the deficit closer than eight, they did just enough to make Milwaukee earn it in the fourth.

“I think we did compete well, played hard, didn’t give up until the last second,” said Simons. “So I think that’s a positive. We’re competing every night, giving ourselves the best chance to win and I think that’s all we can ask for.”

Simons led Portland with 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field to go with five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes. Jerami Grant went for 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic, who scored Portland’s first seven points Monday night, finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while also handing out three assists. Josh Hart nearly had a double-double of his own, scoring 17 points on nine shots while also grabbing nine rebounds in nearly 40 minutes.

Trendon Watford had 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 12 minutes off the bench.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 37 points while also tallying seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes. Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday each finished with 17.