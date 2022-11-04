Four from men’s soccer recognized with ASUN postseason awards

ATLANTA — Four members of the Bellarmine University men’s soccer team were honored with ASUN postseason awards, the conference announced Friday.

Sophomore defender Rikard Cederberg was named first-team ASUN All-Conference while senior goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich was acknowledged on the second team. In addition, defender Teagan Dunne and midfielder Cooper Forcellini were recognized on the ASUN All-Freshman Team.

Cederberg earned his first All-Conference accolade after garnering All-Freshman Team plaudits last season. The center back has started all 16 games and is the team leader in minutes with 1,437. The native of Gothenburg, Sweden, has been an instrumental piece of a stingy Knights defense that ranks second in the ASUN in goals-against average (0.81) and shutouts (seven).

Brozovich also netted his first All-Conference laurel. Among ASUN goalkeepers with at least 10 starts, the St. Louis native ranks second in the league in goals-against average (0.92) and save percentage (.774) and is third in shutouts (five). Brozovich has registered 41 saves this season, including stops on penalty kicks against Queens and Lipscomb in the team’s final two regular-season games.

Dunne and Forcellini follow Cederberg as the program’s second and third rookies to make the ASUN All-Freshman Team. Dunne has started 15 games on the back line, and the product of St. Louis ranks third on the team in minutes with 1,242. They scored the game-tying goal with 36 seconds left in a 1-1 draw with North Florida.

Forcellini has started all 16 matches in the midfield for Bellarmine. In his collegiate debut, the native of Olathe, Kansas, scored a goal against Evansville. Forcellini has registered 1,056 minutes and ranks second on the team in shots (21) and shots on goal (nine).

Lipscomb swept the ASUN individual awards, with the honors going to Jelldrik Dallmann (Player of the Year), Noah Gulden (Defensive Player of the Year), Michael Sibley (Goalkeeper of the Year), Nick Dang (Freshman of the Year) and Charles Morrow (Coach of the Year).

