Four From Men’s Soccer Earn All-Conference

TROY, NY – Graduate student Paul Silva earned All-Liberty League First Team and three of his Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s soccer teammates were also recognized with year-end honors, the conference has announced. Kyle Osborne earned Second Team Accolades and Alex Garcia and Andy Zhao were Honorable Mention selections.

A midfielder, Silva (Wayne, NJ / Seton Hall Prep.) finished the season with 11 goals in 17 games, each of which he started. Eight of his tallies came on penalty kicks and four were game-winning goals. He also had an assist for a team-high 23 points, along with 32 shots (21 on goal). He finished the season on a five-game goal scoring streak and had at least one marker in eight contests. Silva had at least one point in nine games.

This is the second straight year he has been chosen to the First Team. As a senior in 2021, he started all 18 games, scoring twice with three assists for seven points. In his first two seasons (2018, 2019), Silva scored four times with four assists in 42 games.

Osborne (Cohasset, MA / Cohasset), a junior forward, was second on the Engineers in goals (5), assists (2) and points (12) and first in shots (35) and shots on goal (22). He scored twice against St. Lawrence and had single goals in three other games, including against Union when he also had an assist. Osborne had multiple shots in 10 games, including a season-high five against UMass Boston.

Both defenders, Garcia (Brentwood, NY Brentwood) and Zhao (Novi, MI / Walled Lake Western) helped the Engineers hold the opposition to 1.06 goals per game and 8.9 shots per game. RPI had four shutouts while allowing only one goal in nine other contests. Zhao started all 18 games, while Garcia started each of the 16 in which he played.