Four former NC high school football players compete in the CFB National Championship

There are four former North Carolina high school football players to root for in tonight’s 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Georgia Bulldogs have three players from North Carolina and the TCU Horned Frogs have one.

TCU Horned Frogs

#6 Jamoi Hodge (RJ Reynolds High School | Winston-Salem, NC)

Year: Junior

Position: LB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 245

High School Class: 2020

Hodge is one of TCU’s top defensive players. This season, he’s compiled 75 total tackles. Eight of those have been for a loss, including 4.5 sacks. Hodge has also recorded an interception and two pass breakups. Hodge could become an NFL draft prospect.

Georgia Bulldogs

#11 Jalon Walker (Salisbury High School | Salisbury, NC)

Year: Freshman

Position: ILB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

High School Class: 2020

Walker, a 4-star prospect from last year, has gotten some playing time as a freshman this season. In 2021, Walker was named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year in football for his big role in Salisbury winning the 2AA state championship.

As a freshman this season, Walker has appeared in every game on special teams and as a reserve linebacker. He blocked a punt for a safety against Kent State in September. Walker has eight total tackles this season, including one for a loss. Walker has been getting more and more opportunities as a pass rusher on third downs. In the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, he recorded three quarterback hits.

#49 Jamier Moten (Ardrey Kell High School | Charlotte, NC)

Year: Freshman

Position: DB

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

High School Class: 2022

The Ardrey Kell Graduate is a freshman with the Bulldogs. He has yet to appear in game action.

#55 Jared Wilson (West Forstyh High School | Clemmons, NC)

Year: R-Freshman

Position: OG

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300

High School Class: 2021

Wilson Flipped to Georgia from Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels during his recruitment process and now serves as a second-string guard for the Bulldogs as a redshirt freshman. The West Forsyth alum has appeared in six games this season. He is the primary backup at the right guard position.