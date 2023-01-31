Four former Michigan football players set to play in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl Sunday is the next, and last, major football game of the season. The game will take place next Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Philadephia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers easily, and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the big game after beating the Cincinnati Bengals by three points on a last-second field goal.

There were multiple former Michigan football players that played this past weekend in the conference Championship games. But going into Super Bowl Sunday, four former Wolverines will be hoping to bring home a world championship.

There will be three former Wolverines on the Chiefs and one on the Eagles. Keep reading to find out which players are hoping to win Super Bowl LVII.