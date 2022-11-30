Four EKU Volleyball Players Selected Academic All-District

The Academic All-District® Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Katie McKune

Molly Michalak

Sarah Mitchell

Josie Schmittendorf

andwere selected to the 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team by College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First, second and third team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in December.

McKune, a junior outside hitter from Louisville, Kentucky, has a 3.95 grade-point average while majoring in psychology. She averaged 1.54 kills and 0.41 blocks per set this past season.

Michalak, a junior outside hitter from Grove City, Ohio, has posted a 4.00 GPA while studying computer information systems. Michalak was chosen to the ASUN Conference Volleyball All-Academic Team earlier this month. She led the team in Kills (330) and Kills per set (2.95), and was second on the Squad with 3.30 digs per set. Michalak ranked ninth in the conference in kills, 16th in kills per set, 13th in digs and 15th in digs per set.

Mitchell, an environmental health sciences major, carries a 3.76 GPA. The junior outside hitter from Berea, Kentucky, averaged 2.79 kills, 3.28 digs, 0.30 blocks and 0.23 aces per set. Mitchell was 14th in the ASUN in total digs (370), 15th in total kills (313), 16th in digs per set and 20th in kills per set.

Schmitendorf, a junior libero from Huntley, Illinois, has a 3.88 GPA while majoring in child and family studies. She led the team with 3.90 digs per set. Schmitendorf ranked ninth in the ASUN in digs per set and eighth in total digs (440).