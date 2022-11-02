Four Earn First-Team All-State Golf Honors

Natalie Kulka of Jackson High School follows through on a shot during the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 Finals last month.

By Jeff Steers

JTV Sports

(November 1, 2022 5:12 PM) The Jackson area continues to prove it has some of the best golfers in the state.

And it goes all the way to the high school level.

Four Golfers earned first-team all-state honors as voted on by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

Natalie Kulka in Division 2 and Logan Bentley, Ashley Hilderley, and Anna McClure in Division 4 earned first-team all-state in their respective divisions.

Kulka of Jackson High School earned a top 10 medal at the recently concluded Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 tournament. She was the medalist in the Southeastern Conference White Division and she also earned all-state academic honors.

Bentley of Columbia Central earned her second consecutive top 10 medal at the state golf tournament by finishing second – by one stroke – in the Division 4 state meet.

Lumen Christi Golfers Anna McClure and Ashley Hilderley also earned first-team honors in Division 4. Both earned top 10 medals at the Division 4 state Finals and helped lead the Titans to another state golf title.

Michaela Hauer and Alexa Spencer of Lumen Christi earned honorable-mention all-state honors for the Titans.

Lumen Christi earned Academic All-State Team honors for having an accumulative grade point average of 3.78 on a 4.0 with Seniors Maggie Page, Hauer, Hilderley, McClure, and Spencer.

Kulka, Hauer, McClure, Page, and Danni Swihart of Hanover-Horton earned individual Academic All-State Honors. Hilderley also earned honorable mention honors for her academics.

MIGCA All-State Golfers

Division 2

Natalie Kulka, first-team, Jackson High School

Division 4

Logan Bentley, first-team, Columbia Central

Ashley Hilderley, first-team, Lumen Christi

Anna McClure, first-team, Lumen Christi

Michaela Hauer, Honorable mention, Lumen Christi

Alexa Spencer, honorable mention, Lumen Christi

Academic All-State Teams (five seniors)

Division 3

Lumen Christi Catholic High School, 3.786 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) – Michaela Hauer, Ashley Hilderley, Anna McClure, Maggie Page, and Alexa Spencer.

Academic All-State Individuals (seniors only)

Division 2

Natalie Kulka, first-team, Jackson

Division 4

Michaela Hauer, first-team, Lumen Christi

Anna McClure, first-team, Lumen Christi

Maggie Page, first-team, Lumen Christi

Danni Swihart, first-team, Hanover-Horton

Ashley Hilderley, Honorable mention, Lumen Christi