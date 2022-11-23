Four earn 5A all-region volleyball recognition

Carson High volleyball had three Athletes make the Class 5A North all-region teams released Wednesday.

On top of that, Senator head Coach Brittany Witter picked up Coach of the Year honors in her second year at the helm of Carson volleyball.

Last season, the Senators were 3-14.

This fall, Carson High turned around a 15-win improvement with an overall record of 18-11.

Earning first team all-region honors for the Senators was junior Sarah Miller.

Per MaxPreps, Miller led the Class 5A North in kills this fall with 226, averaging 2.6 putaways per set.

Miller had a team-high 71 blocks for the Senators, which was also the most in the north of statistics listed on MaxPreps.

Joining Miller on the all-region first team was Douglas High senior Sofia Kolbe.

Kolbe, a Captain with the Tigers, served as the team’s setter but was multi-functional for Douglas.

Koble led the team in assists with 377 while registering 105 digs, 47 blocks, 37 aces and 95 kills.

She was the Lone Douglas player to pick up an all-region selection

Second team and Honorable mention

Carson High’s Anna Turner and Riley Kolsch rounded out the area selection on the postseason Awards list.

Turner, a junior, had 162 kills for the Senators while being nearly as crucial as Miller on the block.

The 5-foot-11 middle had 50 blocks for Carson, which was second most on the squad.

Kolsch, the Senators’ senior setter, was a huge factor in the Offensive game making Strides for Carson.

The senior passed away 431 assists and had 133 digs over the fall slate.

Her single-game total of 33 assists was a season-high in the Senators’ 3-1 win over Douglas in late September.

All-region teams

Player of the Year – Masyn Navarro, Bishop Manogue, Sr.

Coach of the Year – Brittany Witter, Carson

First team

Haley Holt, Bishop Manogue, Sr.; Jenna Weise, Bishop Manogue, Sr.; Sierra Bernard, Reno, Sr.; Maleyna Vazquez, Reno; Sr.; Addison Schreurs, Spanish Springs, Jr.; Sarah Miller, Carson, Jr.; Sofia Kolbe, Douglas, Sr.

Second team

Sydney Flint, Bishop Manogue, Jr.; Sidney Trimmer, Reno, Sr.; Beyonca Buddy, Spanish Springs, Jr.; Anna Turner, Carson, Jr.; Addyson Esslin, Bishop Manogue, Sr.; Hannah Moleta, Reno, Jr.; Anna Evans, Spanish Springs, Jr.

Honorable mention

Hannah Schmauder, Galena, Sr.; Savanna Fenley, Reno, Sr.; Riley Kolsch, Carson, Sr.; Lucille Ryan, McQueen, Sr.; Quinn Blake, Spanish Springs, Jr.; Lani Carroll, Reed, Sr.; Alex Leech, Damonte Ranch, Sr.