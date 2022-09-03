Four Different Black Bears Score in Field Hockey’s Home Opening Win

Next Game: Quinnipiac University 9/4/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Quinnipiac University History

ORONO, Maine – The University of Maine field hockey team defeated the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday afternoon, 5-2.

First Goal (1-0 Maine): Mallory Mackesy opened the scoring 2:47 into the first quarter. The freshman received a pass from Madisyn Hartley and did not waste the opportunity. With the backhand, Mackesy gave her Squad a 1-0 advantage.

Second Goal (2-0 Maine): Less than two minutes later, Breagh Kennedy doubled the Black Bears’ lead. After corralling a rebound, the junior forward found the back of the cage. Maine held a 2-0 lead 4:37 into the non-conference contest.

Third Goal (2-1 Maine): Brownyn Bird pulled Dartmouth to within one goal with a Strike from just inside the circle. It was enough to find its way into the cage and get the Big Green on the board.

Fourth Goal (3-1 Maine): Chloe Walton had seen enough and decided to take the ball virtually the entire length of the field and rock the cage. It was the super senior’s first goal of the 2022 season.

Fifth Goal (3-2 Maine): Myah Pease scored a penalty stroke goal for the Big Green in the final minute of the second quarter. At the half, Maine held a one goal advantage.

Sixth Goal (4-2 Maine): In the waning minutes of the third quarter, Julia Ross scored the fourth Black Bear goal of the game. Sydney Meader set up the scoring chance with a beautiful pass. At the end of three quarters, the Black Bears held a two goal lead.

Seventh Goal (5-2 Maine): Mallory Mackesy continued to Impress in her home debut. The freshman scored her second goal of the day. This time, the forward went the length of the field to find the back of the cage.

The Black Bears remain in Orono to face off against Quinnipiac on Sunday, Sept. 4. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 PM EST.

-UMaine-