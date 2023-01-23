Four Crimson Tide Products were named to the PFWA All-NFL Team

The University of Alabama led all other schools in selections for the PFWA’s All-NFL team with four.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the Greatest of all-time.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams led all interior defensive lineman in sacks with 12 (fellow Crimson Tide product Daron Payne finished second). Williams was the driving force in creating gaps for the Jets to finish seventh in team sacks (finished 26th last season).

Surtain was considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season in 2021. This year, NFL personalities praised him week in and week out for shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the world.

Fitzpatrick elevated his three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro Personality this season with his ball-hawking (league-leading six interceptions) and hard-hitting abilities. The 2018 11th overall pick has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue Read More 2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1 Jan 23, 2023 12:37 PM EST Alabama Basketball No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Jan 23, 2023 12:17 PM EST Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute Jan 23, 2023 11:45 AM EST

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne made the All-NFC team.

Hurts has been considered an MVP candidate the entire regular season. The dual-threat finished the year 10th in passing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. The Eagles finished with the best record in the NFC as well.

Payne had the fourth-most tackles for loss in the NFL with 18. He was recently replaced by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the Pro Bowl, making this his first-ever appearance in the game of elites.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.