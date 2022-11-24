Four Crestwood boys soccer players earn All-WWAC honors – Press and Guide

The Western Wayne Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-conference honorees for the 2022 boys’ soccer season.

Crestwood's Noah Carmona heads down the field during a game at Melvindale in early October. Carmona and three other Chargers earned All-WWAC honors for the 2022 season. (Robert Sherman - For MediaNews Group)

Robert Sherman – For MediaNews Group

Crestwood finished first in the WWAC this fall and posted a record of 6-0-1 against conference opponents. The Chargers had a total of four players selected for the 2022 all-conference team.

