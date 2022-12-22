Four Commanders named to the NFL Pro Bowl

Jonathan Allen, for the second consecutive year, was named to the Pro Bowl, leading the way as four Commanders were named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The other Commanders also named to the Pro Bowl were wide receiver Terry McLaurin, punter Tress Way and special teams player Jeremy Reaves.

Commanders head Coach Ron Rivera decided to have some fun with the players Wednesday, in the manner in which he revealed to them they were named Pro Bowlers (see video below).

Allen, a defensive tackle out of Alabama, was taken in the first round by the Commanders in the 2017 NFL Draft (17th overall). Allen has been a stalwart of the Washington defense, and it is certainly no surprise that Allen was voted to the Pro Bowl.

McLaurin, a third-round choice out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL draft (76th overall), has since his first NFL game, been productive and a leader of the team. It is the first time McLaurin has been voted to the Pro Bowl. McLaurin has collected over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons.

Way, a Pro Bowler in 2019 when he led the NFL punting average with 49.6 yards per punt, is averaging 46.8 yards per punt. Undrafted out of Oklahoma, Way signed with Washington in 2014 and this is his ninth consecutive season with the Burgundy and Gold.

Reaves, a veteran of 39 NFL games, has actually only started eight as a defensive back and has one career interception. Reaves has been outstanding on special teams this year and was voted in as the Special Teams representative.

It has no doubt been the defense that has carried this team during its recent success. Consequently, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat were also named as Pro Bowl alternates. Both are unquestionably very deserving of the honor.

Story Originally appeared on Commanders Wire