Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams seem to have been pining for OBJ to return for months now. As of early September, they were keeping his Locker (and nameplate) open in their Thousand Oaks, California, facility. Multiple Voices in the organization — including chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, Coach Sean McVay, receiver Cooper Kupp, you name it — were clear about wanting him back over the summer. OBJ knows this team and was on his way to Revitalizing his career with the Rams in 2021, logging 48 catches, 593 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 12 games with LA (including the playoffs).

Had Beckham not been injured, it’s easy to envision him having signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Rams, in which case the team would be rolling right now. Instead, the Rams sit at 2-3 and rank 29th in the NFL in scoring, 26th in total yards, 18th in passing yards and dead last in rushing yards. The Rams have scored only 80 points this season, the fifth-fewest by a reigning Super Bowl Champion in the first five games of a season.

Offseason signee Allen Robinson hasn’t had the impact on this offense we all expected, logging just 23 targets, 12 catches and 107 receiving yards in five games. Kupp’s production (64 targets, 49 catches, 527 receiving yards, four scoring grabs) dwarfs that of all other Rams receivers this season. As we saw in 2021, OBJ’s skill set makes him the perfect complement to Kupp. Bringing him back would give McVay another real downfield option to open up the pass game and take significant pressure off a struggling Matthew Stafford.