Four Best Nike Kobe Bryant Shoes Worn in NBA Friday Night

There is never a shortage of Incredible basketball shoes worn in the NBA on a nightly basis. Nike maintains a firm grip on the league, with over 60% of players wearing the Swoosh logo on the court.

Additionally, shoes from the late-great Kobe Bryant’s signature line remain extremely popular with the younger generation of players. Below are the four best Nike Kobes worn in the NBA on November 12, 2022.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE

Devin Booker wore a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Devin Booker

Shoes: Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE

How to Buy: Unfortunately, this player-exclusive colorway (PE) has never been released to the public. However, fans can still shop the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on sneaker Resale sites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita’

Saddiq Bey wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita.’ Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Saddiq Bey

Shoes: Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita’

How to Buy: Fans can still get their hands on these shoes, but they will come with a hefty price tag. According to StockX, the average Resale price for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita’ is $676.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low ‘University Red’

Troy Brown Jr. wore the Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Troy Brown Jr.

Shoes: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low ‘University Red’

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 9 was released way back in 2014 and remains a favorite among players. Fans can purchase the ‘University Red’ colorway on sneaker resale sites for roughly $500.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Draft Day PE’

Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Draft Day PE’. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Malik Monk

Shoes: Nike Kobe 5 Protro

How to Buy: Similar to Devin Booker’s shoes, Malik Monk wore a player-exclusive colorway on Friday night. It was a nod to the ‘Draft Day’ colorway, which appeared on multiple models from the Kobe line.

