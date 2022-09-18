Four Basketball Blue Bloods Are Undefeated in Football This Season

Usually, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are known for their success in March. But this year, those four blue bloods are bringing their winning to the football field.

After each won its most recent game, all four schools are now 3-0 to begin the football season. This is the first time that the Quartet have collectively gone undefeated after three games each to begin the football season.

In basketball, these schools have combined for 21 NCAA championships, including seven of the last 14 and eight of the last 17. They also make up three of this year’s Final Four teams, where Kansas beat UNC for the title.

However, when it comes to football, these programs usually take a backseat.

