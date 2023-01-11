Four Arts sculpture garden was almost a Winn-Dixie in 1965

MM Cloutier

At the Northeast corner of Cocoanut Row and Royal Palm Way, a peaceful Wonderland of enchanting Landscaping and artworks was once an overgrown plot on the brink of a dreaded future.

Decades ago, all signs pointed to an incoming big-box supermarket — at the time, Palm Beach had never had one — instead of what’s now the Society of the Four Arts’ 2-plus-acre sculpture garden with its pavilion, trickling fountains and more.

“Can you imagine coming into Palm Beach from the middle bridge and being greeted by a grocery store? How awful,” Kit Pannill, a longtime Four Arts trustee and Garden Club of Palm Beach veteran, told the Daily News last week. “Instead, we have what is just Glorious and something we can forever be proud of.”

