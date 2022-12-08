Fountain Valley boys basketball team spoils the celebration – Orange County Register

After almost spoiling the rankings one day, Fountain Valley’s boys basketball team spoiled the potential for a party the next.

Sonora Coach Mike Murphy was going for his 700th win Wednesday when the Raiders played Fountain Valley in a North Orange County Championships pool-play game at Sonora High.

Fountain Valley won 64-63.

On Tuesday Fountain Valley lost to Orange County’s No. 1-ranked team Canyon by one point, 51-50.

Barons senior Fernando Garcia scored 22 points for Fountain Valley (4-3) on Wednesday. Senior JJ Gray scored 19 points including nine in the fourth quarter. Gray made three 3-pointers.

Senior guard Michael Shimizu scored 17 points with three 3s for Sonora (7-2). Yoda Oke scored 16 points and Ernest Love scored 15 for the Raiders.

When his 700th win comes Murphy would be only the second Coach in Orange County boys basketball history to accrue 700 wins. Mater Dei Coach Gary McKnight has more than 1,200 wins.

Sonora had a 34-26 lead at halftime. Fountain Valley took the lead after outscoring Sonora 28-6 over a stretch that began in the third quarter and extended into the fourth.

The North Orange County Championship continues with pool play Thursday and Friday. The tournament Championship game is Saturday at 5 pm at Sonora.