Foundation sets $185,000 goal in annual campaign | News, Sports, Jobs

The Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation announces its 2022 Annual Campaign is now underway with a goal of $185,000, according to Dr. Kathryn Bronstein, board president.

As a major source of fund-raising for AHN Westfield Memorial, the WMH Foundation works with the community hospital to provide financial support for the delivery of high quality healthcare to the Residents of Chautauqua County and beyond.

This past year alone, the Foundation provided funding for eight new state-of-the-art hospital beds, a hospital-wide installation of a new TV system, and kitchen supplies for the revitalized hospital kitchen.

WMHF Executive Director Patricia Gaughan DiPalma remarked: “The entire Foundation board and I are pleased to inform you that we reached last year’s Annual Campaign fundraising goal thanks to our kind and generous donors! We could not have achieved this without all of you! That said, we continue to need your help so we can make good on our promises.”

“If WMH is to remain a Forerunner in enhanced diagnostic services, the Foundation will repeatedly be called upon to provide funding for the sophisticated equipment needed to upgrade all hospital departments,” DiPalma observed.

With that in mind, Dr. Bronstein noted, “We’d like to see more residents participate in this campaign than ever before. It’s the generosity of the people who the hospital serves who help make the difference. I challenge everyone in our hospital service area of ​​Ashville, Bemus Point, Brocton, Chautauqua, Clymer, Dewittville, Findley Lake, Mayville, Panama, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Stockton and Westfield to step up and take ownership of the need for state- of-the-art medical equipment for our community hospital.”

Every dollar is vital to the Foundation’s annual campaign. “If you value having a hospital close by, and if you, a friend, a neighbor, a family member or a loved one, have ever been a patient at AHN Westfield Memorial, please make a tax-deductible donation of any amount to our campaign,” said Bronstein. “Every gift is important to meet our goal. Support your community hospital and send your gift today.”

Bronstein also reflected on how the WMH Foundation recently helped to host the highly successful AHN Westfield Memorial – 80 Years of Stepping Up for Our Community event to celebrate the hospital’s anniversary and to promote health within our community. It was a day of family fun, complete with donated gift baskets and a raffle with great prizes – all proceeds to benefit AHN Westfield Memorial. The event also featured a 5K walk, a magician, healthy cooking Demos and snacks, fire trucks and a helicopter viewing. Free critical health screenings were also available.

“As we emerge from the demanding three-year pandemic, this special day in September focused on the importance of this milestone for our community hospital; it also heightened the Foundation’s resolve to fulfill its mission.

The additional stresses from the country’s vast but fragmented healthcare system are even more pronounced in rural communities such as Ours and we recognize the importance of bringing in new services and funding advanced equipment,” said Bronstein.

“We are Grateful to you and the hospital’s many dedicated healthcare providers, Associates and the three hospital Volunteer board members’ unbridled commitment for the past 80 years,” she continued.

“In this era of hospital consolidations and mergers, we are fortunate to have access to many services nearby and are most appreciative of our affiliation with Alleghany Health Network,” remarked DiPalma.

A recent mailing to past and potential donors, noted the Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation is beginning this year’s Annual Campaign; we ask you to join in this worthy cause by returning your gift by December 31st to the WMH Foundation located at 189 East Main Street, Westfield, NY.

For those who would like to learn more about the Foundation or how to give to the 2022 Annual Campaign, contact Ms. DiPalma at [email protected]; call: 716-793-2338 or visit the Foundation’s website at: www.westfieldhospitalfoundation.org.

In addition to emergency care, the hospital provides an array of services, including ambulatory and short stay surgery, outpatient diagnostic services, physical therapy, cardiac testing and rehab, imaging, Women’s diagnostic services, digital mammography, laboratory, diabetes education, nuclear stress testing , wound and infusion clinics, inpatient care and a specialty services suite that includes general surgery, digestive diseases, OB-GYN services, orthopedics, urology, cardiology and diversified hearing services.

Telemedicine services for Rheumatology and Endocrinology are also available at AHN-WMH. The hospital also provides primary care services on the grounds of the Chautauqua Institution during its nine week summer season.