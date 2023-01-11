Foundation hits lofty goal | Fredericksburg Standard

The Fredericksburg Independent School District (FISD) Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Joe Rodriguez celebrated the success of the FISD Education Foundation’s fundraising efforts and recognized several students for outstanding performances in recent athletics and art competitions during a meeting Jan. 9.

Created by a group of businesses, community and educational leaders in 2018, the FISD Education Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of the school district and aims, throughout the year, to raise funds to supplement educational efforts and help close funding gaps at FISD schools.

“Meeting the needs of our schools and our community is an ever-increasing challenge,” said Leslie Krieg, foundation president, during the fundraiser that ended in December. “While we do not see a fix in sight for the structure of school funding, FISD Education Foundation does see how we can help close the gap in funding for our own schools.”

The goal the group set for the 2022 year-end fundraiser was $200,000, and as the year grew to a close, some community members wondered whether the foundation would achieve its lofty target, Superintendent Rodriguez said.

“We have a great Education Foundation,” said Rodriguez. “Early on, they set a goal (in 2022) to raise $200,000 during their year-end campaign, and … there was a moment in time where there was a question, and I know everybody was questioning, are we going to hit $200,000?

“They not only hit it, they surpassed it, and the Education Foundation was able to raise a little over $214,000. Not only that, but for the entire year, they raised $250,000, and just to compare, last year, the foundation raised $151,000 … So, in essence, they’ve gone over (last year’s total by) $100,000.

“As you all know, this money goes back into the classrooms, goes back into our teachers. So once again, I just want to say, ‘thank you’ to the Education Foundation.”

School Board President Natalie Bowman echoed Rodriguez’s sentiment, also expressing her appreciation for the foundation and her hope for future fundraisers.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I know that the teachers are going to be very excited about picking up things that they need for their classrooms. And a lot of that is things that they couldn’t have without your help. So, we appreciate you so much, and I just think it’s going to get bigger from here.”

For more information about the foundation, or to donate, visit fisdkids.org.

Education Alliance lobbies for local tax dollars

In addition to the Education Foundation that raises funds to assist local schools, Rodriguez recognized the local Education Alliance, which is working with lobbyists and lawmakers to reduce the amount of money FISD must give to the state from local tax dollars, known as recapture or the Robin Hood plan.

Approximately 42% of Fredericksburg property tax dollars are recaptured by the state to fund other districts, equaling $21 million that left the district last year before ever making it to FISD schools.

The state bases its recapture on property wealth, which is high in the FISD, and sends it to the state.

“We have a strong Education Foundation. We also have a newly created alliance. It’s called the Fredericksburg Education Alliance,” Rodriguez said. “Last year, as we were communicating information regarding the bond, one of the things that was discussed multiple times and was shocking to many members of the community was how much money FISD gives back to the state due to Robin Hood.

“From those conversations, there were multiple meetings that occurred with individuals, and they all had the same question: What can we do to stop this? What can we do to ensure that our funds remain here locally for the benefit of our students?

“We had a group of individuals from the community that united and formed this alliance. I want to acknowledge the work that they’re doing because they have brought in lobbyists to come speak with us. They have had conversations with our state representative (Ellen Troxclair), with our state Senator Pete Flores.

“They are leading the charge for the community to try to change some of the money, or the formula that dictates the money that goes back to the state … Obviously, we are in our legislative session window, so we’re hoping that many of those conversations transferred to being a benefit for our school district.”

School Board Recognition Month

Rodriguez, in his second year as superintendent, expressed appreciation of the school board during School Board Recognition Month, which is January in Texas.

“This month is School Board Appreciation Month,” said Rodriguez, who added that he has been talking with the community about the FISD board. “What came out of the conversations I was having with individuals from this community is, they are so grateful of the work that you do, the Unity that you provide for the district, and, of course, the progress that we make moving forward.

“Thank you for meeting the diverse needs of our children and Empowering them through your actions to become competent and productive Contributors in an ever-changing world … Thank you for being committed to our children and believing that all children can be successful learners, and that the best education is tailored to an individual child. Thank you for working closely with parents, staff and community members to create the educational vision we want for our students. It’s not always easy, but your willingness to work for the betterment of children has always been evident…

“Your Dedication as a Volunteer is an inspiration to others who are seeking to volunteer. Your generosity is seemingly endless, and I, along with the community, will forever be grateful for your unwavering support during good times and during bad times.”

Cross country team places second in state

The school board and cross country head Coach Dan Aldrich applauded the Fredericksburg High School (FHS) girls’ cross country team for placing second in the state late in 2022.

Aldrich said the girls’ pre-season practicing and year-round dedication proved invaluable to their success during the season.

“We won the district two years in a row, and we won the region, which hadn’t happened since 1997 — none of them were born… They finally won the region and will try to win it again next year. Everybody’s coming back again next year.”

FHS student wins first in Western Art Competition

Trustees and FHS art teacher Amanda Elliott congratulated FHS senior Whitney Phillips for winning Champion Pen and Ink and earning a $10,000 Scholarship from the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Art Competition.

Her work will be on display at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio this month and then at the Stock Show and Rodeo Expo Center during the San Antonio Rodeo in February.

Freshman Rylie Schmidt received a second-place ribbon during the competition, and junior Ashley Garcia and freshman Regina Martinez received third-place ribbons.

Elliott said that Phillips won’t be getting her piece back because it was acquired by an impressed Scholarship Sponsor for a personal collection.

Other Highlights

Rodriguez and the board recognized National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, thanking local law enforcers for protecting the community they serve.

“Our law enforcement is top-notch,” said Rodriguez. “They do everything they can to protect us and keep us safe in our community… What they do for our schools is unbelievable. At a moment’s notice, they will drop what they’re doing to come take care of any situation in our schools. We are forever grateful for the work that they do.”

In addition to celebrating the district’s recent successes and honoring law enforcers, the school board heard from FHS Principal Chris Weirich, who updated them on high school matters and praised Future Farmers of America (FFA) students and FISD Athletes and academics for their performances in competitions in 2022.

FISD Athletic Director Wendy Dietrich highlighted the district’s many Athletic accomplishments and said the district needs more CDL drivers to transport students to competitions outside the city.

Rodriguez reminded the community of upcoming events and holidays, including the upcoming Gillespie County Youth Livestock Show, when students will be out of class Jan. 12-13, and MLK Day, which is Monday, Jan. 16.

In other news, FHS Dethroned reigning Champion Stonewall Elementary for highest student attendance for December, but Stonewall retained the best staff attendance trophy.

FISD student representative Ava Snoozy said she is heading to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) coming up soon.

“That’s a fun thing that happens every year in the Interact Club,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to this year… We’ve got double the kids that we took last year, which is super exciting.

“And then in February, we have the Snowball Dance coming up — just super, super fun.”

Trustees additionally voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda, including budget amendments and revenue and expenditure breakdowns from different projects and departments.