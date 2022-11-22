‘Found a Knight in Shining Armor…What a Man’: Golf World Adores Heartwarming Photo of Lydia Ko and Her Fiancé

Lydia Ko has been having the time of her life. With 2 wins in 3 starts, and earning the biggest payday in LPGA history, the South Korean-born golfer also happens to be engaged to the love of her life. In a recent interview with Golf Week, Ko’s words about her fiance have melted the hearts of golf fans on Twitter. Let’s take a look at what the golf world had to say.

Ko won the final event of the LPGA Tour season after claiming the CME Group Tour Championship. It was the biggest check won on a single day in the Tour’s history, apart from the Majors, with the winner’s purse amounting to $2 million.

Moreover, Ko also won the Rolex Player of the Year, and the Vare Trophy, for recording the lowest scoring average. After being in the headlines for all her recent feats, Ko’s words about her fiancé have also caught everybody’s attention.

What did Lydia Ko have to say about her fiancé?

The 25-year-old has reportedly been in a relationship with Chung Jun for the past two years. Jun is the youngest son of Chung Tae-young, who happens to be the Vice Chairman of the Hyundai card. Following her win at Tiburon Golf Club this weekend, Golf Week got the opportunity to ask Lydia Ko about her fiance.

“They put a smile on my face“, said the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship winner. A sentence about her Beau was more than enough to create a buzz around her massive fan following.

Some fans talked about her $2 million win, while some Suggested this could well be her final event as a single lady. As per the reports, the adorable couple is set to tie the knot on December 30 at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, the capital city where Ko was born.

Nevertheless, despite a month until the wedding, fans already seem happy and excited about the adorable couple.

Golf world reacts to Lydia Ko’s words about her fiancé

Let’s take a look at how golf fans on Twitter reacted to Ko’s words and a photo with her fiance holding her CME Group Tour Championship trophy:

