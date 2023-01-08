Fouls and turnovers haunt UF Women’s basketball in loss to Georgia

Florida Women’s basketball’s Collapse against Georgia Sunday afternoon was best summed up by the game’s final play: a Gators’ turnover, followed by a trip to the free throw line for the Bulldogs.

Despite trailing for more than 30 minutes, the Bulldogs outscored the Gators 34-20 in the fourth quarter, which paved the way for Georgia to Escape Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center with an 82-77 win.

Gators, White doing OK:Florida Gators and Mike White have both come out ahead on the basketball court Whitley

Florida gymnasts are spot on:‘Unfinished business’: Is this the year Florida gymnastics ends its title drought?

Here are takeaways from Florida’s second consecutive SEC loss.

Foul trouble forces fourth-quarter Collapse

Florida (12-5, 1-3 SEC) committed 29 fouls against Georgia (13-5, 2-2 SEC), which is the most committed by the Gators in any contest this season. Twelve came in the final quarter, allowing the Bulldogs to put up 17 shots from the free-throw line down the stretch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button